America250 explained: What to know ahead of July 4 in NYC

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The Brief America250 is the official effort to mark 250 years since the U.S. was founded in 1776. The initiative includes nationwide events and cultural projects leading up to the 2026 anniversary. It aims to bring people together while reflecting on the country’s past and future.



As New Yorkers prepare to mark the Fourth of July with fireworks, parades and neighborhood gatherings, a nationwide initiative tied to the country’s 250th anniversary is beginning to take shape.

America 250 signage on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, US, on Monday, March 9, 2026. The war in the Middle East sparked fresh turmoil in global markets as oil smashed through $100 a barrel, spurring losses in stocks and b Expand

What we know:

As July 4 is still months away, conversations are already ramping up around America250—a nationwide effort to mark the United States’ 250th anniversary in 2026—and what the milestone will look like across the country, including in New York City.

What is America250?

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 1: Red, white and blue confetti falls on revelers during a second ball drop to mark the start of the America250 semiquincentennial celebration year during New Year's Eve festivities in Times Square on January 1, 2026, in New Yo Expand

America250 is intended to be the official nonpartisan initiative established to commemorate the United States’ semiquincentennial, 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

The effort is designed to highlight the nation’s history, culture and civic life through a series of events, programs and cultural projects leading up to the 2026 milestone.

Fourth of July in NYC

In New York City and the surrounding area, where Independence Day is already marked by large-scale celebrations like the Macy’s fireworks, parades and waterfront gatherings, the anniversary initiative adds another layer to the holiday.

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Times Square July ball drop

City leaders and tourism officials have discussed the possibility of a July ball drop in Times Square—similar to the iconic New Year’s Eve celebration—as part of broader efforts to mark the 250th anniversary in one of the world’s most recognizable public spaces. While details remain limited, the idea reflects the scale of events being considered as the country approaches the milestone.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 04: NYPD patrols water at 49th Annual Macy's 4th Of July Fireworks at Panorama Room on July 04, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Chance Yeh/Getty Images)

Why you should care:

The Fourth of July commemorates the nation’s founding in 1776, when the Continental Congress adopted the Declaration of Independence, declaring independence from British rule.

The America250 initiative builds on that legacy, with events and programming expected to roll out nationwide in the months leading up to July 2026.

‘America’s Soundtrack’

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 19: Inductees James J.T. Taylor (2nd from L) and Robert ‘Kool’ Bell of Kool & The Gang perform onstage at the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 Expand

As part of the lead-up, organizers are launching cultural projects meant to bring people together.

One of those efforts, "America’s Soundtrack," focuses on music.

Led by executive producer Emilio Estefan, the project brings together artists across genres and generations. To kick off the countdown, Kool & The Gang is releasing a new version of its hit song "Celebration," a track long tied to major public events.

What's next:

While the official 250th anniversary is still months away, this year’s Fourth of July in New York serves as an early marker—blending long-standing traditions with the start of a national commemoration that will continue to take shape through 2026.