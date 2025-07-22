Expand / Collapse search

What everyday purchases cost the year you were born

By Arianna Savino
Published  July 22, 2025 6:23pm EDT
    • In 1950, a single dollar could buy you a couple of subway rides, a slice of pizza and maybe even a movie ticket.
    • From cartons of eggs to gas prices, the cost of everyday essentials has steadily climbed, reflecting the economic shifts and changing times.

NEW YORK - It’s no secret that inflation has affected us all — but have you ever thought about how much a dollar has changed over the decades?

Difference in cost per decade

By the numbers:

In 1950, a single dollar could buy you a couple of subway rides, a slice of pizza and maybe even a movie ticket. Today a dollar is worth about $0.07 compared to its value in 1950.

JUMP TO: 1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s

Take a look back at how prices have evolved and just how far your money used to go:

1950 – 1959

1960 – 1969

  • Carton of eggs – $0.53
  • Gallon of milk – $1.05
  • Gallon of gas – $0.31
  • Movie ticket – $1.04
  • Subway fare – $0.15
  • Pizza slice – $0.15
  • Soda can – $0.10

1970 – 1979

  • Carton of eggs – $0.77
  • Gallon of milk – $1.75
  • Gallon of gas – $0.57
  • Movie ticket – $2.02
  • Subway fare – $0.50
  • Pizza slice – $0.35
  • Soda can – $0.20

1980 – 1989

  • Carton of eggs – $0.85
  • Gallon of milk – $1.09
  • Gallon of gas – $1.20
  • Movie ticket – $3.55
  • Subway fare – $0.90
  • Pizza slice – $1.00
  • Soda can – $0.35

1990 – 1999

  • Carton of eggs – $1.00
  • Gallon of milk – $2.48
  • Gallon of gas – $1.15
  • Movie ticket – $4.35
  • Subway fare – $1.50
  • Pizza slice – $1.00
  • Soda can – $0.50

2000 – 2010

  • Carton of eggs – $1.22
  • Gallon of milk – $3.19
  • Gallon of gas – $1.88
  • Movie ticket – $6.41
  • Subway fare – $2.00
  • Pizza slice – $1.50
  • Soda can – $0.50

2010 – 2019

  • Carton of eggs – $2.61
  • Gallon of milk – $3.41
  • Gallon of gas – $3.18
  • Movie ticket – $8.43
  • Subway fare – $2.75
  • Pizza slice – $2.20
  • Soda can – $1.00

2020 – Current day

  • Carton of eggs – $4.55
  • Gallon of milk – $4.33
  • Gallon of gas – $3.14
  • Movie ticket – $16.08
  • Subway fare – $2.90
  • Pizza slice – $3.14
  • Soda can – $1.00

The Source: This article includes information from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, U.S. Department of Energy and U.S. Inflation Calculator and reporting from Business Insider and Yahoo Finance.

Money