What everyday purchases cost the year you were born
article
NEW YORK - It’s no secret that inflation has affected us all — but have you ever thought about how much a dollar has changed over the decades?
Difference in cost per decade
By the numbers:
In 1950, a single dollar could buy you a couple of subway rides, a slice of pizza and maybe even a movie ticket. Today a dollar is worth about $0.07 compared to its value in 1950.
JUMP TO: 1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s
Take a look back at how prices have evolved and just how far your money used to go:
1950 – 1959
- Carton of eggs – $0.60
- Gallon of milk – $0.92
- Gallon of gas – $0.28
- Movie ticket – $0.50
- Subway fare – $0.15
- Pizza slice – $0.15
- Soda can – $0.05
1960 – 1969
- Carton of eggs – $0.53
- Gallon of milk – $1.05
- Gallon of gas – $0.31
- Movie ticket – $1.04
- Subway fare – $0.15
- Pizza slice – $0.15
- Soda can – $0.10
1970 – 1979
- Carton of eggs – $0.77
- Gallon of milk – $1.75
- Gallon of gas – $0.57
- Movie ticket – $2.02
- Subway fare – $0.50
- Pizza slice – $0.35
- Soda can – $0.20
1980 – 1989
- Carton of eggs – $0.85
- Gallon of milk – $1.09
- Gallon of gas – $1.20
- Movie ticket – $3.55
- Subway fare – $0.90
- Pizza slice – $1.00
- Soda can – $0.35
1990 – 1999
- Carton of eggs – $1.00
- Gallon of milk – $2.48
- Gallon of gas – $1.15
- Movie ticket – $4.35
- Subway fare – $1.50
- Pizza slice – $1.00
- Soda can – $0.50
2000 – 2010
- Carton of eggs – $1.22
- Gallon of milk – $3.19
- Gallon of gas – $1.88
- Movie ticket – $6.41
- Subway fare – $2.00
- Pizza slice – $1.50
- Soda can – $0.50
2010 – 2019
- Carton of eggs – $2.61
- Gallon of milk – $3.41
- Gallon of gas – $3.18
- Movie ticket – $8.43
- Subway fare – $2.75
- Pizza slice – $2.20
- Soda can – $1.00
2020 – Current day
- Carton of eggs – $4.55
- Gallon of milk – $4.33
- Gallon of gas – $3.14
- Movie ticket – $16.08
- Subway fare – $2.90
- Pizza slice – $3.14
- Soda can – $1.00
The Source: This article includes information from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, U.S. Department of Energy and U.S. Inflation Calculator and reporting from Business Insider and Yahoo Finance.