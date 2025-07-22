What everyday purchases cost the year you were born

article

The Brief In 1950, a single dollar could buy you a couple of subway rides, a slice of pizza and maybe even a movie ticket. From cartons of eggs to gas prices, the cost of everyday essentials has steadily climbed, reflecting the economic shifts and changing times.



It’s no secret that inflation has affected us all — but have you ever thought about how much a dollar has changed over the decades?

Difference in cost per decade

By the numbers:

In 1950, a single dollar could buy you a couple of subway rides, a slice of pizza and maybe even a movie ticket. Today a dollar is worth about $0.07 compared to its value in 1950.

Take a look back at how prices have evolved and just how far your money used to go:

Carton of eggs – $0.53

Gallon of milk – $1.05

Gallon of gas – $0.31

Movie ticket – $1.04

Subway fare – $0.15

Pizza slice – $0.15

Soda can – $0.10

Carton of eggs – $0.77

Gallon of milk – $1.75

Gallon of gas – $0.57

Movie ticket – $2.02

Subway fare – $0.50

Pizza slice – $0.35

Soda can – $0.20

Carton of eggs – $0.85

Gallon of milk – $1.09

Gallon of gas – $1.20

Movie ticket – $3.55

Subway fare – $0.90

Pizza slice – $1.00

Soda can – $0.35

Carton of eggs – $1.00

Gallon of milk – $2.48

Gallon of gas – $1.15

Movie ticket – $4.35

Subway fare – $1.50

Pizza slice – $1.00

Soda can – $0.50

Carton of eggs – $1.22

Gallon of milk – $3.19

Gallon of gas – $1.88

Movie ticket – $6.41

Subway fare – $2.00

Pizza slice – $1.50

Soda can – $0.50

Carton of eggs – $2.61

Gallon of milk – $3.41

Gallon of gas – $3.18

Movie ticket – $8.43

Subway fare – $2.75

Pizza slice – $2.20

Soda can – $1.00

Carton of eggs – $4.55

Gallon of milk – $4.33

Gallon of gas – $3.14

Movie ticket – $16.08

Subway fare – $2.90

Pizza slice – $3.14

Soda can – $1.00