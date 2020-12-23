What are NYC's hottest baby names?

article

New York City's health department has released its list of the most popular baby names in 2020, and it looks a whole lot like 2019.

For the third year in a row, Emma is the #1 name for girls (497 out of 53,927) and Liam is #1 among boys (764 of 56,516).

The most popular names haven't seen much change in the last few years. Nine of the top ten girls' names from 2018 stayed on the list this year, with just Sarah dropping off the top ten.

Meanwhile, nine of the top ten boys' names from 2018 stayed on the list for 2019, with only Alexander falling off the list.

The total number of births in New York City dropped by 3.4% from 2018 to 2019.