Crews responding to New York house fire find explosives

Authorities responding to a house fire found multiple explosive devices inside an apartment and a man with burns to his face and hands, police said.

The apartment's occupant initially said he had burned food in the kitchen Sunday, but that didn't explain the large amount of smoke, police said, so detectives were called.

Police did not say what type of explosives were found but said charges were pending against the occupant, who was taken to a hospital with burns.

The street in North Tonawanda, north of Buffalo, was shut down for much of the day Sunday while officers from Niagara County, Erie County and federal agencies responded.

