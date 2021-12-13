Westchester County executive tests positive for COVID

article

Westchester County Executive George Latimer has tested positive for COVID-19, according to his office.

Latimer, 68, got tested because he learned that he was exposed to someone with the virus at a community event, a news release said.

"The County Executive is home in isolation, and is continuing to carry out the work of the Government from his residence," a statement from his office said. "He is grateful his symptoms are mild thanks to his COVID-19 vaccinations."

Latimer, a Democrat, has been county executive since January 2018. He won reelection last month.

Westchester County, which is just north of the Bronx, has a population of about 968,000, making it the seventh-most-populous county in New York.

It has 47.4 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people, according to the most recent data from the state. The county has reported more than 152,000 positive tests since the start of the pandemic.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.