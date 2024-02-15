Racial slurs hurled at HS basketball game in Westchester Co., team claims: 'I would hear the monkey call'

A high school basketball game between East Ramapo and Scarsdale in Westchester County, N.Y., was allegedly marred by members of the crowd using "racially charged comments." Still, Scarsdale school officials say it simply didn't happen.

The East Ramapo Lady Titans traveled to Scarsdale High School on Saturday for a varsity basketball game meant to raise money and awareness for breast cancer research.

But multiple girls who play for East Ramapo claim that both players from Scarsdale and spectators in the crowd yelled racist slurs at their team, forcing the Lady Titans to forfeit the game with four minutes left in the fourth quarter.

"They were like, these ‘N’s’ don't know how to play basketball ... I was just in shock." — Lady Titans forward Emmalee Rodriguez

"I helped bring the ball in, and they were like, these ‘N’s’ don't know how to play basketball," Lady Titans forward Emmalee Rodriguez said. "I had told my teammates … ‘Did you hear this? And they were like, ’Yeah.' I was just in shock."

Point guard Erlande Lafontant added that she heard "monkey calls" from the opposing team and crowd.

"It's just very upsetting. We're in 2024. We're all one race, the human race. Like I said before we should see past our color. It's not OK what they did," Rodriguez said.

"I’m happy to report that our investigation did not corroborate that there were any such comments made." — Scarsdale Superintendent Drew Patrick

Scarsdale Superintendent Drew Patrick, however, claims that the school's investigation "did not corroborate that there were any such comments made."

"Our commitment to belonging and a safe, supportive environment for all students --free from discrimination, intimidation, harassment, and bullying – compels us to investigate all such reports. That investigation was ably led by our Athletic Director, Ray Pappalardi, and I’m happy to report that our investigation did not corroborate that there were any such comments made," a statement from Patrick read.

The superintendent also said East Ramapo administrators are still working on their investigation into this incident with an ideal conclusion by the end of this week.