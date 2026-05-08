Parts of West Side Highway closed after bus hits cyclist

The Brief A crash involving a bus and a cyclist shut down parts of the West Side Highway during Friday’s morning commute. Police said the cyclist was critically injured and taken to Bellevue Hospital. The bus driver remained at the scene as NYPD Highway officers investigate. Parts of the West Side Highway remained closed Friday morning after a bus struck a cyclist near West 41st Street. The 23-year-old cyclist was hospitalized in critical condition with severe injuries. Traffic was diverted as police continued investigating the crash. A bus and cyclist collided on the West Side Highway early Friday, causing major traffic disruptions. Authorities said the cyclist suffered severe trauma and is in critical condition. The driver stayed on scene and the investigation is ongoing.



Parts of the West Side Highway were closed Friday morning, snarling the commute after a crash involving a cyclist and a bus, police said.

What we know:

The collision happened around 4:56 a.m. near West 41st Street and 12th Avenue on the West Side, according to the NYPD.

Police said a 23-year-old man was riding a bicycle northbound on 12th Avenue when a 62-year-old bus driver, who was turning left from West 41st Street to head south on 12th Avenue, struck the cyclist.

The cyclist was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition with severe body trauma, authorities said.

The bus driver remained at the scene.

As of the morning commute, northbound lanes of the West Side Highway were closed at West 40th Street, with traffic being diverted to 10th Avenue, causing significant delays in the area.

The NYPD Highway District is investigating the crash.