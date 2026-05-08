Parts of West Side Highway closed after bus hits cyclist
NEW YORK - Parts of the West Side Highway were closed Friday morning, snarling the commute after a crash involving a cyclist and a bus, police said.
What we know:
The collision happened around 4:56 a.m. near West 41st Street and 12th Avenue on the West Side, according to the NYPD.
Police said a 23-year-old man was riding a bicycle northbound on 12th Avenue when a 62-year-old bus driver, who was turning left from West 41st Street to head south on 12th Avenue, struck the cyclist.
The cyclist was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition with severe body trauma, authorities said.
The bus driver remained at the scene.
As of the morning commute, northbound lanes of the West Side Highway were closed at West 40th Street, with traffic being diverted to 10th Avenue, causing significant delays in the area.
The NYPD Highway District is investigating the crash.
The Source: This report is based on information from police, FOX 5 NY's Ines Rosales and SkyFOX.