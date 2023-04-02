District attorney declines to prosecute NYC garage worker who shot attacker

The charges against a parking garage worker who defended himself against an attacker are now pending further investigation, according to the district attorney's office.

On Sunday evening, the Manhattan district attorney's office confirmed to FOX 5 NY that they would not be prosecuting Moussa Diarra, 57, at this time.

We are declining to prosecute Moussa Diarra pending further investigation. — Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office.

Diarra had reportedly been previously charged with attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

Previously: NYC garage worker charged with attempted murder after shooting armed thief

Around 5:30 a.m. Saturday Diarra observed a man looking into cars on the second floor of the West 31st Street garage in Manhattan, police said, according to the New York Post. Diarra suspected the man was stealing, so he brought him outside and questioned him about what was inside his bag.

The man then pulled a gun on Diarra, who attempted to grab the firearm from the man. The gun was fired, leaving Diarra with a shot to the stomach and grazed in the ear by a bullet.

Diarra proceeded to turn the firearm on the potential thief and reportedly shot him in the chest.

The alleged thief, 59-year-old Charles Rhodie, was also charged with attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon. He also faces a burglary charge , police said.

Diarra and Rhodie were transported to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition after Saturday's incident at the parking garage.

Fox News contributed to this article.