Welfare worker accessed cards, stole thousands, prosecutors say

A Hudson County welfare office employee fraudulently accessed benefit cards issued to residents to make ATM cash withdrawals of several thousand dollars, authorities said Tuesday.

Herbert Thomas, 55, of Jersey City, faces 10 theft counts, according to the county prosecutor's office. He was arrested Monday and it wasn't known if he's retained an attorney. He's due to make his initial court appearance April 6.

The thefts occurred between Sept. 28, 2020 and Feb. 19 of this year. Authorities did not say how or why Thomas accessed the cards or what he did with the money. They also did not disclose how much money was taken overall.

The investigation into the thefts is ongoing.

