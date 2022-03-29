From Stifler in American Pie to minister in Welcome to Flatch, Seann William Scott goes full circle

Welcome to Flatch! is the latest hit comedy from FOX and it documents everyday life in the fictional town of Flatch, Ohio.

The small town is home to eccentric characters and "normal" activities like skillet tossing contests. One of the characters is Father Joe played by Sean William Scott.

One of the stars of The Dukes of Hazard and American Pie plays a minister and former lead singer of a religious boy band. He decided his next adventure is being a minister in Flatch.

"I love the Stifler part more than anything I've done," said Scott. "It's such a fun character. He gets away with so much. Even though I always imagined Stifler as deep down being a really sweet, good guy who is just misunderstood and insecure and had a bad approach about things, but Father Joe is different. He is definitely sweet, calmer."

'Welcome to Flatch' airs Thursdays at 9:30 p.m. on FOX 5.