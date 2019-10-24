Wegman’s set to open first NYC location

Wegman’s Food Market is set to open the doors on its first New York City location this weekend in Brooklyn.

The popular chain will offer 50,000 frozen, fresh and packaged items at its location in the Brooklyn Navy Yard, with more than 540 employees ready to help shoppers find whatever they need.

“I think that this community will really just be excited about us being here and really have an opportunity to enjoy some of our products,” said Shawanda Green, a Wegman’s Service Manager.

Competing against the likes of Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods and other high-end grocery chains, Wegman’s is hoping that their own special amenities will help them stand out, like a full bar complete with a happy hour and a two-year food management training course where upon completion kitchen employees actually earn Sous Chef status.

The story has also partnered with its neighbors to begin a schools outreach program focused on healthy food choices.

The grand opening is set for Sunday, October 27.