Wegmans recalls oranges, lemons, prepared foods due to listeria risk
NEW YORK - The popular supermarket chain Wegmans is recalling certain oranges and lemons as well as prepared foods due to the risk of listeria contamination, according to the FDA.
Listeria infection can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions. However, infections in pregnant women can cause miscarriage, stillbirth, and more, according to the CDC, and infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems can very serious and sometimes fatal.
Wegmans Food Markets is recalling 4-pound bags of Valencia oranges, 2-pound bags of lemons, bulk lemons, and several in-store produced seafood and restaurant food items that contain fresh lemon.
The affected products were sold in Wegmans stores in New York (Brooklyn Navy Yard and Harrison, Westchester County, stores only), New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, North Carolina, and Maryland.
The recalled produce items were sold between July 31 and August 7, 2020. These are the UPCs:
- Wegmans 4lb Bag Valencia Oranges – UPC: 7789052363
- Wegmans 2lb Bag Lemons – UPC: 7789015917
- Wegmans bulk lemons – UPC: 4033
These are the recalled prepared food products that contain fresh lemon juice or lemon garnish:
PIZZA ITEMS
- AIP Veggie Pizza, Small, Purchased from 8/5/2020 through 8/7/2020
- AIP Veggie Pizza, Medium, Purchased from 8/5/2020 through 8/7/2020
- AIP Veggie Pizza, Large, Purchased from 8/5/2020 through 8/7/2020
PREPARED FOODS ITEMS
- Chicken Cutlet, by the lb or in a 22 oz Family Pack, Purchased from 8/5/2020 through 8/7/2020
- Chicken French, Individual or Family Meals, Purchased from 8/5/2020 through 8/7/2020
- Italian Roasted Salmon Single Meal, Individual or Family Meals, Purchased from 8/5/2020 through 8/7/2020
- Chicken Cutlet Meals, Individual or Family Meals, Purchased from 8/5/2020 through 8/7/2020
SEAFOOD ITEMS
- Grilled Shrimp Tray, Individual, Purchased from 8/5/2020 through 8/7/2020
- Fresh Grilled Shrimp, 6 ct, 16 ct, 40 ct, Purchased from 8/5/2020 through 8/7/2020
- Crab Claw Tray, Tray for 2 or 18, Purchased from 8/5/2020 through 8/7/2020
- Assorted Claw Platter, Individual, Purchased from 8/5/2020 through 8/7/2020
- Fresh Cooked Shrimp, 6 ct, 12 ct, 20 ct, 60 ct, 80 ct., Purchased from 8/5/2020 through 8/7/2020
- Fresh Cooked Shrimp and Crab Claw Tray, Individual, Purchased from 8/5/2020 through 8/7/2020
- Lobster Claw and Shrimp Platter, Individual, Purchased from 8/5/2020 through 8/7/2020
- Wegmans Fresh Cooked & Grilled Organic Shrimp Combo Tray, Individual, Purchased from 8/5/2020 through 8/7/2020
- Wegmans Ready to Cook Salmon with Lemon Pepper Rub, 6 oz., Purchased from 8/5/2020 through 8/7/2020
- Crab Soft Shell Tempura, Individual, Purchased from 8/5/2020 through 8/7/2020
- Bay Seasoned Soft Shell Crab, Individual, Purchased from 8/5/2020 through 8/7/2020
- Wegmans Ready to Cook Whale Soft Shell Crab with Lemon, 11 oz., Purchased from 8/5/2020 through 8/7/2020
- Bronzini Seasoned Fillet, by the lb., Purchased from 8/5/2020 through 8/7/2020
- Seasoned Whole Bronzini, by the lb., Purchased from 8/5/2020 through 8/7/2020
- Seasoned Whole Rainbow Trout, by the lb., Purchased from 8/5/2020 through 8/7/2020
- Whole Seasoned Snapper, by the lb., Purchased from 8/5/2020 through 8/7/2020
- Crab Cake, 4 oz, Purchased from 8/5/2020 through 8/7/2020
- Shrimp Salad (Made In Store), by the lb., Purchased from 8/5/2020 through 8/8/2020
Wegmans obtained the affected products from North Carolina-based Freshouse Produce LLC, which issued a voluntary recall after internal testing identified the listeria bacteria on some equipment.
If you have any of these fruits or products, you should return them to Wegmans for a refund. You can contact Wegmans at 855-934-3663 with any other questions.