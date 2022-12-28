Wegmans recalls 3 items over possible Salmonella contamination

article

"We are voluntarily recalling these products because some of the soil they were grown in, supplied to Wegmans Organic Farm by bio365 of Ithaca, New York, tested positive for Salmonella by the supplier." — Food and Drug Administration

Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. has issued a voluntary recall of its products containing micro greens, sweet pea leaves and cat grass over the potential of Salmonella contamination, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced.

The affected products were sold at various Wegmans stores, including in New York and New Jersey. Here are the items:

1.75-ounce Wegmans Organic Farm & Orchard Micro Greens

Photo credit: FDA

Five-ounce Wegmans Organic Baby Kale & Baby Spinach with Sweet Pea Leaves

Photo credit: FDA

Wegmans Organic Farm & Orchard Cat Grass

Photo credit: FDA

The affected use-by dates for the micro greens include Dec. 17 and 24, the date for the kale, spinach and sweet pea leaves is Dec. 20 and the "sold since" date for the cat grass is Oct. 25.

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

In rare circumstances, infection can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis.

"This is out of an abundance of caution. No illnesses have been associated with this recall." — Food and Drug Administration

Wegmans is placing automated phone calls to alert the customers who purchased the food using Shoppers Club cards.

Customers should return the products to the service desk for a full refund. Those with questions may contact Wegmans Food Markets at 1-855-934-3663 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. - 7 p.m. or Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. is a regional supermarket chain with 109 stores located along the East Coast.