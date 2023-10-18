Wegmans opens its first-ever Manhattan location: Take a look inside

Wegmans has opened its first-ever Manhattan location Wednesday morning in Astor Place.

Where is the new Wegmans located?

The 87,500 sq. ft. store will be located at 770 Broadway – becoming one of the largest supermarkets in the borough.

What will the new Wegmans location include?

Food selections will include:

Fresh sushi

Fresh-made salads

Sandwiches

Hot sandwiches

Soups

Pizza

Wings

Asian cuisine options

The location, which includes over 600 newly hired employees, will also have their own fresh seafood options, flown in multiple times per week from the Toyosu fish market in Japan.

The company was founded back in 1916, opening its first location in Rochester.