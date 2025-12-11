Parts of NYC area could see first 'significant' snow of season this weekend

The Brief Parts of the New York City area could see its first "significant" snow of the season this weekend. Experts predict the city could see as much as two inches of snow through Sunday. In parts of New Jersey, snow totals could reach as high as four inches.



The first "significant" snow of the season could fall across the Northeast this weekend, including parts of New York and New Jersey, according to forecasters.

When will snow start in New York?

Timeline:

The FOX Forecast Center is predicting that cold air from the Polar Vortex could bring a storm system across the region through the upcoming weekend.

Snow potential for Midwest, Northeast. (FOX Weather)

As of Thursday, officials say snow could move through the Midwest Saturday, before coming to the Northeast on Sunday.

What is the Polar Vortex?

The backstory:

The Polar Vortex is a large area of low pressure and cold air – there's one near each of the Earth's poles. When the Polar Vortex weakens, as experts predict it could this weekend, that cold air comes farther south.

A weakening of the Polar Vortex is expected the weekend of Dec. 13, 2025. (Credit: FOX Weather)

More cold air leaking south this weekend will "create prime snow-making conditions" across the Midwest and Northeast.

How much snow will we get?

By the numbers:

The National Weather Service predicts that New York City has a nearly 20% chance of seeing two or more inches of snow through Sunday. While snow totals could reach as high as four inches in parts of west Jersey, forecasters predict between a half inch to one inch across the tri-state area.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ High-end potential snow totals for the tri-state area between Dec. 11, 2025 and Dec. 14, 2025. (Credit: National Weather Service)

FOX forecasters say that the amount of snow we get will be dependent on two things, the amount of cold air coming south from the Polar Vortex and moisture in the atmosphere coming from the south. If they combine, experts say a low pressure system could form over the Northeast, meaning the chance for "significant" snow this weekend in the New York area.

As of Thursday, FOX Weather predicts a 64% chance of snow in the morning, with temperatures in the 30s. But, it will feel closer to 17 degrees.

FOX Weather live updates

NYC weather radar

Click HERE for more information.