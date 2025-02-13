Track school closings and delays in NY, NJ for Thursday, Feb. 13
NEW YORK - Track school closings and delays for Thursday, Feb. 13 in New York and New Jersey.
Local perspective:
School closings and delays
New York
- Ellenville School District: 2 Hour Delay
- Highland Falls School District: 2 Hour Delay
- Liberty Central School District: 2 Hour Delay
- New Paltz School District: 2 Hour Delay
- Onteora School District: 2 Hour Delay
New Jersey
- Hardyston Township Elementary School: 2 Hour Delay
- Kinnelon Borough School Dist.: 2 Hour Delay
- Morris Co. Voc. School District: 2 Hour Delay
Track real-time closings and delays below: