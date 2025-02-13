Expand / Collapse search

Track school closings and delays in NY, NJ for Thursday, Feb. 13

Published  February 13, 2025 6:09am EST
NEW YORK - Track school closings and delays for Thursday, Feb. 13 in New York and New Jersey.

School closings and delays

New York

  • Ellenville School District: 2 Hour Delay
  • Highland Falls School District: 2 Hour Delay
  • Liberty Central School District: 2 Hour Delay
  • New Paltz School District: 2 Hour Delay
  • Onteora School District: 2 Hour Delay

New Jersey

  • Hardyston Township Elementary School: 2 Hour Delay
  • Kinnelon Borough School Dist.: 2 Hour Delay
  • Morris Co. Voc. School District: 2 Hour Delay

Track real-time closings and delays below:

