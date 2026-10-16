NYC, NJ weather: Severe storm threat Friday, forecast for strong wind gusts, isolated tornado risk

The Brief Severe weather is heading toward the New York City area on Friday, with thunderstorms, potentially damaging winds and even the chance of an isolated tornado. NOAA issued a Level 2 out of 5 risk for severe thunderstorms for New Jersey, the New York City metro area, Long Island, the Lower Hudson Valley and southwestern Connecticut The heaviest rain and highest chances for severe storms are expected around the evening commute, between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.



Severe weather is heading toward the New York City area on Friday, bringing a line of thunderstorms, potentially damaging winds and even the chance for an isolated tornado.

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Timeline:

A major cold front is setting the stage for severe weather across the northeast, including northern New Jersey and the entire New York City area, on Friday.

Severe weather is expected to develop this afternoon, with the main threat being wind gusts around 50-60 mph in northern New Jersey and New York City as thunderstorms roll through the region.

FOX Weather

The heaviest rain and highest chances for severe storms are expected around the evening commute, between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. An isolated tornado risk cannot be ruled out for this period.

FOX Weather

Residual rain showers may linger into early Saturday, particularly across coastal communities, before cooler air sinks into the region and brighter skies take over for the weekend.

Local perspective:

NOAA issued a Level 2 out of 5 risk of severe thunderstorms for New Jersey, the New York City metro area, Long Island, the Lower Hudson Valley and southwestern Connecticut on Friday.

FOX Weather

Forecast models project around 0.5 inches of rain for most of the Tri-State Area by Saturday morning.

What's next:

Forecasters are monitoring another system developing in the southeastern states that could potentially bring more rain by Monday, but the models remain split, for now.