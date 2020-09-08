Wawa thanks teachers, administrators with free coffee through the rest of September

article

Wawa is showing their appreciation for school teachers and administrators by offering free coffee for the rest of the month.

From Tuesday, Sept. 8 through Sept. 30, Wawa stores will offer free, any size coffee to all teachers and members of school administration.

Wawa says the free coffee, which is limited to one per visit, is their way of showing appreciation for the work and commitment of school staff "especially during these challenging times."

The offer is extended to teachers, members of the faculty, school administrators and support personnel.

Those individuals can simply share with an associate at the register that they work for a school to receive their free coffee.

“As students make their way back to school in-person and virtually across our communities, we wanted to show our tremendous appreciation for the teachers and faculty who are working tirelessly to educate children in our area despite the many unique challenges our schools face this year,” said Mike Sherlock, Chief Food & Beverage Officer for Wawa. “In a school year starting out unlike any we’ve experienced, we are happy to provide this small gesture for a limited time, and we are grateful to so many teachers for providing support for youth in our communities.”

