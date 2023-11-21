Waukesha remembrance ceremony; 2 years after Christmas parade attack

Waukesha marked two years since the 2021 Christmas Parade attack. Six people were killed and dozens of others hurt. A remembrance ceremony on Tuesday, Nov. 21 – two years since the attack – honored those victims.

"There are still kids that can’t hear a siren, can’t see the lights," said Katie Green, Healing Hearts program director.

Healing Hearts of Southeast Wisconsin, a grief support group, was on hand for the event. The city dedicated a memorial on Main Street to remember the lives impacted.

Tuesday's ceremony will began at 4:39 p.m. – recognizing the exact time of the tragedy.

Family members of victims Jane Kulich and Jackson Sparks spoke.

"Jackson was my baby," Jackson Sparks' mother Sheri Sparks said. "He was a bright life in my life."

Sheri Sparks, mother of Tucker and Jackson Sparks

"I’ll never forget the way my mom died but I’ll also never forget the way that she lived," Jane Kulich’s daughter Taylor Kulich said.

Taylor Kulich, daughter of Jane Kulich

The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies were also there.

United for Waukesha Resiliency Center handed out paper lanterns to the crowd to show unity and support.

Tiles for Waukesha parade memorial

The city of Waukesha is also inviting people to customize clay tiles Tuesday that will be incorporated into a larger parade memorial in Grede Park. The fundraiser will help pay for the memorial, which will be dedicated in November 2024.