Water main break in Morningside Heights causing subway problems

Water gushed from a broken water main and flooded Broadway in Morningside Heights on Friday morning. The flooding prompted the police to shut down Broadway in both directions at 11th Street and close access to the 110th Street subway station on the No. 1 line.

Crews with the Department of Environmental Protection, which manages the city's water system, shut off the water at 10:10 a.m.

"The leak has stopped and water is draining from the roadway," DEP tweeted. "All customers have water service. Excavation of roadway and repair work to begin."

Service on the No. 1 line is running in two segments: Between South Ferry and 96 Street; and between Van Cortlandt Park-242 Street and 137 Street-City College, according to NYC Transit. At this time, the subways are not running between 96 Street and 137 Street-City College.