Water main break floods streets on the Lower East Side

Water gushing from a broken water main flooded streets on Manhattan's Lower East Side on Monday evening. The flooding prompted authorities to close several streets around Catherine Slip and South Street.

Crews with the Environmental Protection Department, which manages the city's water supply, responded to the break to fix the problem.

Videos posted on the Citizen.com platform show flooding on several streets, including the service roads under the elevated FDR Drive.

"Due to a water condition, the following street closures are in effect in Manhattan: Catherine Slip from Madison Street to South Street & South Street from Pike Slip to Robert F. Wagner Place," Notify NYC tweeted.