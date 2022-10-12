Watch: Teen accidentally swallows dog toy— and then squeaks
MONTGOMERY, Texas - A teenager became "one" with a chew toy after he accidentally swallowed it and— as you might assume— started squeaking.
Mary Serrano of Montgomery, Texas, said her 13-year-old son Jonathan was chewing on a dog toy to be annoying. The mother jokingly made a slapping gesture with a soda bottle. As her son ducked, he swallowed the whistle part of the toy.
Serrano then took her son to two different hospitals after he started squeaking.
While they waited in the emergency room at Conroe Regional Hospital, Serrano recorded a video of her son who kept squeaking as he could not contain his laughter.
Doctors were able to remove the toy, using a scope.
"Long story short, this was not fun for him because he missed a very important camping trip with Boy Scouts that he was very much looking forward to," she told Storyful.
