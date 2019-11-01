Watch: Pre-K students dressed as dalmatians run away from 'Cruella' teacher

A teacher had an adorable group costume idea -- based off the Disney film '101 Dalmatians' -- with her pre-kindergarten class, and everyone managed to stay in character.

Juleesa Barez was trick-or-treating with her children Thursday evening and captured video of the pre-K class. The young ones wore dalmatian costumes from Disney’s “101 Dalmatians” and their teacher dressed as Cruella de Vil.

In the video, the children fittingly ran away screaming from their teacher, who posed as the Disney villain.

