WATCH: Police release video of Justin Timberlake’s DWI arrest

The Brief Police video of Justin Timberlake’s 2024 DUI arrest has been released. The footage shows him during field sobriety tests and interacting with officers. The video became public after a legal battle over its release.



Newly released police video is giving the public a closer look at Justin Timberlake’s 2024 drunken driving arrest in New York.

What the video shows

The footage released by the Associated Press shows Timberlake during a traffic stop in Sag Harbor, where police suspected he was driving under the influence.

In the video, he appears to struggle with field sobriety tests and tells officers, "these are like really hard tests."

At one point, he also acknowledged having had a drink, according to the report.

What led to the arrest

Police stopped Timberlake in June 2024 after he allegedly ran a stop sign and veered out of his lane, according to reporting.

He was taken into custody and later held overnight.

Legal battle over the footage

The video was released after a legal dispute between Timberlake’s attorneys and local officials.

His legal team had attempted to block the footage from becoming public, citing privacy concerns, before an agreement was reached allowing its release with some redactions.

What happened next

Timberlake later pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of impaired driving in September 2024.

As part of the agreement, he paid a fine, completed community service and recorded a public safety message about drunk driving.