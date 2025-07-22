Watch: Moments from Ozzy Osbourne's last live performance

The Brief Just weeks before his death at age 76, Ozzy Osbourne performed his farewell show in Birmingham, U.K., where he sang from a throne due to his Parkinson's diagnosis and expressed heartfelt gratitude to his fans. The original lineup of Black Sabbath joined Osbourne on stage for the first time in 20 years, ending their set with the iconic song "Paranoid" during a metal festival featuring bands like Anthrax, Metallica, and Guns N' Roses. The event was marked by tributes from artists such as Jack Black, Dolly Parton, and Elton John, who praised Osbourne as a legendary singer and performer.



Just weeks before his death, Ozzy Osbourne said farewell to performing live in a farewell show in his hometown of Birmingham, U.K.

The famed Black Sabbath rock and roller and reality TV star died at the age of 76. He had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease,

Ozzy Osbourne: July 6, 2025 in Birmingham

The backstory:

On July 6, hard-rock royalty and some 40,000 fans gathered for an ear-splitting tribute to Ozzy Osbourne at the heavy-metal icon's last-ever live performance.

The original lineup of Osbourne’s band Black Sabbath performed at Villa Park soccer stadium in their home city of Birmingham, central England.

The 76-year-old singer sang from a black throne that rose up from under the stage.

"Let the madness begin!" he urged as he took the stage, and later paid tribute to fans.

"I don’t know what to say, man, I’ve been laid up for like six years. You have no idea how I feel — thank you from the bottom of my heart," Osbourne said. "You’re all … special. Let’s go crazy, come on."

Osbourne performed several songs solo before being joined onstage, for the first time in 20 years, by Black Sabbath bandmates Tony Iommi, Terence "Geezer" Butler and Bill Ward. The band ended a short set with "Paranoid," one of its most famous songs.

It capped a day-long metal festival that included performances from the likes of Anthrax, Metallica and Guns N’Roses. Artists who sent plaudits and well-wishes included Jack Black, Dolly Parton and Elton John.

"You are one of the most remarkable singers of our time," John said. "You are the king, you are the legend."

Famous Ozzy Osbourne songs

Dig deeper:

Here's a look at some of Ozzy and Black Sabbath's biggest hits and more live performances:

Crazy Train

Mama, I'm Coming Home

No More Tears

War Pigs

Paranoid

Iron Man