WATCH | 1995 O.J. Simpson trial coverage: 'Does the glove fit?'

Americans are reflecting on the complicated legacy of O.J. Simpson, the former NFL star infamously acquitted of his ex-wife's murder.

Simpson died Wednesday from cancer at the age of 76, according to a family statement released on X.

FILE - O. J. Simpson sits in Superior Court in Los Angeles on Dec. 8, 1994 during an open court session in the double murder case. (Photo credit: POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Video above from the FOX 5 archives shows part of the 1995 trial that captivated the nation.

Simpson’s ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ronald Goldman were found stabbed to death outside her LA home. Investigators quickly focused their attention on and, later, the "Trial of the Century," which ended in Simpson’s acquittal.

File: O.J. Simpson of the Buffalo Bills looks on during an NFL game circa 1975. (Photo by Robert Riger/Getty Images) Expand

This 1995 FOX 5 report, anchored by Rosanna Scotto, is centered around the bloodied glove found at his home by police.

"Tonight as the jurors ponder whether the glove fits, everyone else here wonders, who is the defense mystery witness?" reporter Eric Shawn asks.

Key events in OJ Simpson’s murder trial

— February 1992: Nicole Brown Simpson files for divorce after seven years of marriage. It becomes final Oct. 15.

— June 12, 1994: Nicole Simpson and a friend, Ronald Goldman, are stabbed to death outside her Los Angeles home.

— June 17, 1994: Ordered by prosecutors to surrender, Simpson instead flees with a friend in a white Ford Bronco. It’s a nationally televised slow-speed chase across California freeways until police persuade him to surrender.

— June 1995: During Simpson’s trial, a prosecutor asks him to put on a pair of gloves believed worn by the killer. The gloves appear too small, leading defense attorney Johnnie Cochran to famously state in his closing argument: "If it doesn’t fit, you must acquit."

— Oct. 3, 1995: Simpson is acquitted of murder.

— February 1997: After a trial in a civil suit filed by the victims’ families, a jury finds Simpson liable for the deaths and orders him to pay survivors $33.5 million.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.