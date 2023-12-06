Watch: Officers wrangle loose pig near busy New Jersey road

A hog-wild police chase unfolded in Deptford Township on Tuesday after a pig broke loose from its enclosure.

Officers from the Deptford Township Police Department were called to the area of Tanyard Road and Brenner Drive where they encountered the animal.

Video posted to the department's Facebook page shows officers trying to catch the 4-year-old pig with a slip collar as it runs down the sidewalk.

"Alright, we're all friends here," one officer is heard pleading with the pig through laughter.

Police eventually wrangled the pig, named Albert Einswine, and returned it to its owners in the nearby New Sharon section of the township.