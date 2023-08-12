Watch: Mama bear, cubs enjoy back scratches in Maine woods

A mother bear and her three cubs were caught on camera being cute.

Video by Colin A Chase shows mother and young approaching his trail camera in Maine, each of them stopping to scratch their backs against the trees as mama led the way.

Bears scratch their backs against trees for several reasons. Sometimes, they’re marking their scent, while other times they’re scratching itches or removing excess hair. According to a study released this year, they could also be scratching their backs against trees because the sap is a natural insect repellent.