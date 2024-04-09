WATCH: James and Jennifer Crumbley to be sentenced after Oxford High School shooting convictions

James and Jennifer Crumbley will learn their sentences Tuesday after both were convicted of involuntary manslaughter stemming from the Oxford High School shooting.

9:51 a.m. - Arguments over sentencing guidelines

Both James and Jennifer Crumbley's sentence will be determined based on the number of points included in the guidelines for sentencing.

The defense took issue with the number of points both defendants received, arguing about the shooter's actions and the number of victims in the case shouldn't determine how long the Crumbley parents are sentenced.

The prosecution said the statute and case law refutes that argument. The judge agreed.

Similar objections were entered into the record for other variables.

Before that, both teams talked about a no-contact order between James and Jennifer and their son. It's possible both James and his son could end up in the same prison after the Oxford shooter's father begins his term.

To keep both of them away from one another, they would be characterized as "enemies", according to the Michigan Department of Corrections. There was also a potential no-contact order between James and Jennifer.

Both legal teams put the issue aside and planned to issue memos within a week.

Separate juries concluded that both parents' actions and lack of actions contributed to the 2021 shooting committed by their teen son, who is now spending life in prison.

James and Jennifer are looking at a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison after being the first parents charged in connection with a mass shooting committed by their child.

Prosecutors want the Crumbleys to spend 10-15 years in prison. A big question is whether both will receive the same sentence. Though they were convicted of the same crimes, other factors could come into play.

In a sentencing memo filed last week, the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office detailed threats James made toward Prosecutor Karen McDonald. These threats could get him a longer sentence than his wife.

That memo also noted that Jennifer was requesting house arrest to live in her attorney Shannon Smith's guesthouse. Criminal attorneys who spoke to FOX 2 said this will not happen.

Before Judge Cheryl Matthews reads the Crumbleys their sentences, victims will have a chance to provide impact statements. After the victims speak, the Crumbley parents will get a chance to speak. This is something that we haven't seen from James since his arrest. Jennifer testified on the stand during her sentencing.

After they are sentenced, the Crumbleys have 42 days to file an appeal.

