WATCH: Ethan Crumbley's hearing resumes: defense argues Google searches, mental illness before Oxford shooting

Friday is the second day of the Miller Hearing for Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley as a judge will decide whether the then-15-year-old will spend the rest of his life in prison for the Oxford High School shooting.

Crumbley, now 16, returned to court on Friday for the second day of the hearing. It's being argued in Oakland County Judge Kwame Rowe's courtroom. The Miller hearing is necessary because of a 2012 Supreme Court ruling that prevents automatic life sentencing for minors.

Friday's hearing was scheduled to start at 8:30 a.m. We'll stream all of the proceedings live on this page. CAUTION: Some of the material shown and discussed in the stream will be graphic. Take care while watching. There are portions of the proceedings that will be blocked out to protect victims. survivors, and their families.

Day one of the hearing was Thursday, which included graphic testimony and information at times – including statements made by Crumbley just hours before the shooting where he recorded himself saying he would be the next school shooter.

Friday's hearing started with Crumbley's attorney, Amy Hopp, moving to strike the testimony of Molly Darnell, the Oxford High School teacher who was shot on Nov. 30, 2021.

"Yesterday's testimony from Ms. Darnell got into things like how she communicated with her family, how she was feeling while communicating with her family," Hopp said, arguing that Darnell's testimony was not appropriate for a Miller Hearing and was appropriate for the sentencing. "We are not here for a sentencing."

Hopp said it was not appropriate.

Prosecutor Karen McDonald said the testimony is appropriate and reflects the intention of Crumbley to inflict pain, and it's offensive to not allow those involved to stand up and tell the truth.

"The defendant in this case, in how he committed this crime and the circumstances around it are highly relevant," McDonald said. "The defendant's actions and what he stated he wanted to do and how he did it - are why we are here. He executed students at point-blank range. He wrote about how he was going to do it. "

McDonald said she was going to call two minor students to the stand but that she would not do so if the defense attorneys ‘badger’ the witnesses.

"They do not know about the defendant's background. They do not know the Miller factors," she said.

Judge Rowe said he's been paying close attention and will take the Miller factors into account.

Rowe denied the request to strike Darnell's testimony and said he would expect both the defense and the prosecution to treat each witness with respect.

Ethan Crumbley said Oxford High School shooting was 'for the right of humanity' night before crime

"I don't expect any witness to be badgered by either side," Rowe said. "Let's treat each other with respect. Let's get this hearing done, today hopefully."

Det. Edward Wagrowski was called back to the stand first on Friday as the defense needed to cross-examine him from Thursday.

Defense Attorney Paulette Loftin questioned him, specifically about the website that Crumbley had accessed prior to the Oxford High School shooting and his Google search history. At 8:48 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 29, he searched ‘should you do something that should imprison you’. A week before that, he searched ‘what happens if you have depression and anxiety’, ‘what is mental illness’, 'anxiety disorder', and other searches linked to mental illness. Additionally, on Nov. 21, he looked up details about the Army, what happens if he doesn't go to school, and what could hold him back in school. He also previously Googled ‘am I a sociopath’, ‘what is a psychopath’, and ‘how do you know if you have gone insane’.

She also discussed the text exchanges between Ethan and his mom in the days before the shooting, including when he was caught searching for ammo at school plus texts between the Crumbley parents about their son.

After confirming hundreds of pages of texts and searches, Loftin confirmed with Wagrowski that these were all sent by Crumbley and then said she had not further questions.

Under redirect, prosecutor Mark Keates said Loftin did not go through Crumbley's other desires to torture animals or people.

Student who witnessed Oxford shooting testifies

Prosecutor Karen McDonald then called minors to the stand, who are not to be shown on video or photos.

The first to speak was 17-year-old Heidi Allen, a survivor of the shooting who witnessed the terror. The girl testified she's been at Oxford schools since kindergarten and was in 10th grade in 2021.

She testified she was in the 200 hallway where the shooting took place on Nov. 30, 2021 and was heading to the bathroom when she saw the shooter come out of the boys' bathroom next door. She said she knew exactly who it was when she saw him walking out.

"We weren't friends. I just knew of him. We had gone to school since middle school. He had always been a classmate but I think I'd only talked to him once or twice," Allen said. "He was very quiet. he didn't answer when people talked to him."

Allen said she watched Crumbley start shooting but he never shot her. She witnessed him shoot several people inside the school before turning away.

She then ducked into a classroom where she put a Night Lock in place to lock the door. She said she had been taught during a drill in school earlier in the year.

Allen said he prayed with the first person shot by Crumbley, Phoebe Arthur. She testified she was in that hallway at that moment for a reason. The girls were in the classroom together and both called their parents to tell them what was happening.

She said Arthur had been shot multiple times, so she took her sweatshirt to help stop the blood and keep Arthur talking.

"She had times where she kept zoning off so I kept talking to her," Allen said.

When she heard police coming down the hallway, she looked out the window and took out the safety look before opening the door and yelling for help.

Once she came out of the room, she said she saw two victims, Hana St. Juliana and Madisyn Baldwin, both with wounds and blood around them.

What is a Miller hearing?

Miller hearings, which are named after the U.S. Supreme Court's 2012 Miller v. Alabama ruling, are used to decide if life without parole sentences are appropriate for children.

Crumbley pleaded guilty to four counts of murder, one count of terrorism, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, and 12 counts of possession of a firearm while in the commission of a felony after the Nov. 30, 2021 shooting. However, he cannot be sentenced until a judge considers his age since he is a teenager facing life in prison.

Crumbley was 15 when he committed the shooting. Had he been an adult, he would have automatically been given a life sentence without parole.

However, his age means certain factors must be considered before such a sentence is handed down.

According to FOX 2's Charlie Langton, it will come down to two things: the severity of the crime balanced with the age of Ethan.

Crumbley could get life in prison, if Rowe sides with the prosecution, or he could get at least 40 years in prison if Rowe sees his age as a larger factor.

What happens next?

Rowe will weigh factors such as Crumbley's age, life circumstances, and crime circumstances. This could take several days. After the Miller hearing is done, Rowe will announce his decision at a later date, and Crumbley's sentencing will be scheduled.

Life sentences can still be imposed on children, despite a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in 2012 that prevents those kinds of punishments. However, a special hearing is first required. It enables juveniles with extreme sentences to argue why they should be allowed release back into society.

Crumbley previously requested that Rowe remove the life without parole possibility from his sentence, but Rowe declined.