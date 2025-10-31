Feds charge 19 in Washington Square Park fentanyl bust

The Brief Federal prosecutors charged 19 people accused of operating an open-air heroin and fentanyl market in and around Washington Square Park. Authorities say the defendants are connected to two criminal organizations, including a Bloods subset, and have been arrested more than 80 times since 2020. Authorities say the suspects sold heroin and fentanyl linked to thousands of NYC overdose deaths, including Robert De Niro’s grandson, with 65 overdoses near Washington Square Park in five years.



Federal prosecutors have charged 19 people in connection with what they describe as a major open-air drug market operating in and around Washington Square Park.

What we know:

Authorities say the defendants are accused of distributing heroin and fentanyl responsible for thousands of overdose deaths across New York City.

Suspects tied to Bloods gang arrested nearly 100 times

Dig deeper:

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the suspects were part of two separate criminal organizations, including a subset of the Bloods gang and a group allegedly led by a man who has sold drugs in the park for more than two decades.

The defendants have collectively been arrested on drug charges at least 80 times since 2020.

19 charged in NYC drug bust tied to death of De Niro’s grandson

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 06: Robert De Niro is seen at the wake of his grandson Leandro De Niro on July 06, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

What they're saying:

Prosecutors say the investigation is part of a broader effort to hold drug dealers accountable for overdose deaths linked to their supply.

One of the victims, federal officials noted, was the grandson of actor Robert De Niro.

Leandro De Niro Rodriguez was found dead July 2, 2023, in a Manhattan apartment. He was sold three fentanyl pills and one Xanax pill the day before, according to the court documents.

Grant McIver, Bruce Epperson, Eddie Barreto, John Nicolas and Roy Nicolas are accused of running a fentanyl distribution ring, according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

The group allegedly sold counterfeit "M30" pills to teenagers using social media, leading to the deaths of three teens in 2023.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 06: Harvey Keitel and Daphna Kastner are seen at the wake of Robert De Niro's grandson Leandro De Niro on July 06, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

McIver, Baretto and Epperson allegedly supplied the drugs that led to De Niro Rodriguez's overdose.

According to Fox News, the same crew also reportedly provided the drugs sold to Blondie founder Chris Stein's daughter, Akira Stein.

"It is with immeasurable shock and sadness that we say goodbye to our beloved son Leo," she told Fox News Digital. "We thank you for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we are given privacy at this time to process this inconsolable grief," De Niro Rodriguez's mother, Drena said.

In the last five years, police have responded to more than 65 apparent overdoses in the Washington Square Park area.

Prosecutors say the online distribution network targeted younger users

Authorities allege the groups relied on social media platforms, including Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, and Telegram, to advertise and sell fentanyl and heroin to city residents, with many of their customers believed to be teenagers.

Prosecutors say the online distribution network allowed the dealers to target younger users and conceal transactions through coded messages.

By the numbers:

In 2023 alone, officials reported roughly 3,000 overdose-related deaths in New York City, with fentanyl linked to about 80% of those cases.

Prosecutors say the arrests are a step toward dismantling a dangerous network that has fueled addiction and loss across the city.

"Fentanyl destroys lives and tears families apart," one prosecutor said. "New Yorkers want this stopped, and they want the dealers and suppliers to be brought to justice."