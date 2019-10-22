Washington Nationals fever spreads to 'Nationals Mall'

It’s all things Nats in D.C. – and that includes the National Mall!

The National Park Service rechristened the National Mall as the ‘NATIONALS MALL’ -- temporarily and unofficially, that is!

In a tweet from the NPS account, the curly ‘W’ can be seen emblazoned on a photo of the grassy area near the Washington Monument.

The District has been busy preparing the city to host this weekend’s World Series games when the Houston Astros come to town.

You can watch the World Series on FOX beginning tonight!