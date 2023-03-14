Teen brutally attacked on NYC subway platform in possible hate crime

The NYPD is searching for a group of teens they said brutally attacked a 15-year-old boy on a subway platform in Washington Heights, with the assault being investigated as a possible hate crime.

The incident was reported Friday around 5 p.m. inside the W. 181 St. and Washington Avenue subway station.

According to investigators, the boy was approached by the three individuals, pulled from a northbound A train onto the platform and called anti-Black slurs.

The disturbing video shows the group taking turns punching and kicking the teen repeatedly while onlookers recorded the attack on their cellphone. No one is seen intervening in the video.

The boy was left with a cut to his lip and bruises on his body. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition, police said.

The NYPD's Hate Crime Task Force was notified. There are no arrests. The investigation remains ongoing.

An anti-bullying rally is planned for Tuesday around 2 p.m. outside the subway station.

Anyone with information is urged to call 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).