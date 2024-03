Four people are injured after a fire on the fifth floor of an apartment building in Washington Heights, according to the FDNY.

Citizen App video shows the scene on Audubon Avenue near West 175th Street.

The fire started just before 11 p.m. Wednesday and was placed under control just under an hour later.

An investigation is underway into what caused the fire.

This story is developing. Stay with FOX 5 for updates.