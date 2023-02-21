Washington avalanche: 3 believed dead after snowslide near Leavenworth

Three people are presumed dead after an avalanche near Leavenworth, Washington on Sunday.

According to the Northwest Avalanche Center (NWAC), the avalanche happened on Feb. 19 at Colchuck Peak, southwest of Leavenworth. There were six people in the group of backcountry travelers.

According to the Chelan County Sheriff's Office, the lead climber triggered the avalanche while trying to climb the Northeast Couloir of Colchuck Peak.

"Four of the climbers were swept down the couloir approximately 500 feet," authorities said. "Three of the climbers died as a result of trauma sustained in the fall."

Those three climbers who did not survive were identified as a 60-year-old woman from New York, a 66-year-old man from New Jersey, and a 53-year-old man from Connecticut.

A 56-year-old New York man was injured and evacuated by search-and-rescue crews. That climber and two others who were not hurt climbed back down to base camp where they sent another person for help.

Moon over Colchuck Peak at sunrise, with Colchuck Glacier at left. (Laurel F/Flickr/Creative Commons)

A group of four from Chelan County Mountain Rescue reached the camp at 1:30 p.m. They determined that avalanche conditions were too dangerous to continue the climbers who did not survive. Rescuers took the surviving climbers back to the trailhead.

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office is working with the Northwest Avalanche Center on a possible recovery plan. Conditions remained too dangerous as of Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, avalanche danger was listed at high or considerable for the Washington Cascades, according to NWAC.

Avalanche danger listed as high or moderate on Feb. 21, 2023. (Northwest Avalanche Center)

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 4 p.m. Tuesday for the Cascades above 2,000 feet.

FOX 13 Seattle forecasters say between six and 12 inches of additional snow could fall by the afternoon. Gusts to 35-45 mph will lead to blowing snow and dropping visibility.