Walt Disney World extends closure time of properties to fight the spread of coronavirus

Disney has announced it is extending the dates of its closures to properties in Florida and California in the fight against the spread of coronavirus.

RELATED: SeaWorld will or has temporarily furloughed 90% of workforce, according to SEC filing

"While there is still much uncertainty with respect to the impacts of COVID-19, the safety and wellbeing of our guests and employees remains The Walt Disney Company's top priority," the company tweeted.

"As a result of this unprecedented pandemic and in line with directioon provided health experts and government officials, Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort will remain closed until further notice," the company said.

The company says they have been paying its cast members since the closure and have decided to extend their pay through April 18.

The closures include all Disney-owned and operated stores and hotels in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Advertisement

MAP: This is where there are confirmed coronavirus cases in the US and around the world

Disney closed all theme parks at the end of the day on March 16. The following day, Disney announced that company-owned and operated stores at Disney Springs and Downtown Disney in Anaheim would be closing as well.

Disney officials said all of the closures were made out of an abundance of caution.

RELATED: Asymptomatic individuals may be rapidly spreading COVID-19, according to researchers

Financial experts believe the move will have a massive economic impact in Florida.

“Seventy-five million visitors came in last year and basically 75 billion dollars from tourism impacting the economy which supports a half-million jobs just in Central Florida. So, two weeks, not good,” said Fox News Financial Expert Gary Kaltbaum.

At this moment there is no exact date of when the parks will reopen.

Universal Orlando Resort also extended its closure through April 19.

Tune in to FOX 35 News for the latest on the coronavirus as it continues to spread across the United States, including Florida.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE COVERAGE ON CORONAVIRUS

MOBILE USERS: Click here to watch FOX 35 News live