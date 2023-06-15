Walt Disney's 'Storybook Mansion' is available for rent; here's how much it'll cost

article

Calling all die-hard Disney fans!

Walt Disney’s "Storybook Mansion" is available for rent in Los Angeles, California, and it can be yours for $40,000 a month.

This beautiful and sprawling mansion in the Los Feliz neighborhood was the inspiration for "Snow White," and it was the home that Disney and his wife raised their two daughters.

(Joel Danto/Compass)

"This property was chosen by Walt Disney as the place to raise his family, and also coincided with a transition of Disney Studios from fledgling enterprise toward entertainment giant. It sits on an acre of land with incredible outdoor space and city views. Its historical pedigree only adds to the magical mystique," said listing agent Chase Campen with Compass.

Disney lived in the home from 1932 to 1950, and it was in this house that he drew inspiration for popular movie characters such as Mary Poppins and even Winnie the Pooh.

(Joel Danto/Compass)

Also referred to as the "Storybook Cottage," this estate has a smattering of different styles including French Provincial, French Country Tudor and Neo Gothic.

Originally designed by Frank Crowhurst, the house features a two-story vaulted ceiling in the living area, leaded windows and an incredible view of downtown Los Angeles from the backyard.

It also has four bedrooms, five bathrooms, enough room to park 10 cars and a pristine swimming pool.

Image 1 of 51 ▼ (Joel Danto/Compass)

The original playhouse that was built for Disney’s daughter is still in the backyard as well.

Properties in this area go fast, according to Campen, so act fast and you too can live a storybook life.

This story was reported in Los Angeles.