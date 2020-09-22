Walmart to use drones in NY to deliver at-home COVID test kits

article

Walmart is teaming up with Quest Diagnostics on a trial to deliver at-home COVID-19 self-collection kits.

The company is using drone services provider DroneUp to launch trial deliveries of collection kits in North Las Vegas today and Cheektowaga, New York, in early October.

Patients who qualify for drone delivery of the COVID-19 self-collection kits must live in a single-family residence within a 1-mile radius of the designated Supercenters in North Las Vegas and Cheektowaga.

The kits will land on the driveway, front sidewalk, or backyard of the customer’s home, depending on where there are cars and trees.

The company says that there is no delivery or kit cost for customers electing to receive an at-home kit delivered via drone.

Once the kits are delivered, the person will perform a self-administered nasal swab and send their sample back to Quest Diagnostics for testing using the included prepaid shipping label.

The test is part of wider plans by Walmart to use drones for delivery.