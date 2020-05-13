Walmart to give hourly employees another round of cash bonuses amid COVID-19 pandemic

Walmart said it will give its U.S. hourly employees another round of cash bonuses in recognition of their contributions to communities across the country during the coronavirus pandemic.

The bonus will be $300 for full-time hourly associates and $150 for part-time hourly and temporary associates, adding up to more than $390 million, the company said. This includes hourly employees in stores, clubs, supply chain and offices and drivers, as well as assistant managers in stores and clubs.

Associates must be employed by the company as of June 5 to qualify and they will receive the bonus on June 25.

The retail giant previously gave its employees a bonus in March for the same amount. Walmart also provided scheduled quarterly bonuses for associates a month early.

Headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas, Walmart has more than 11,500 stores in 27 countries, according to its website.

“We are so grateful to our associates for being there for customers and members during this difficult time, serving communities across the country,” said Kathryn McLay, president and CEO of Sam’s Club, which is owned and operated by Walmart. “Our associates’ efforts have been exactly what the country needed during this historic and uncertain time. They’ve made a real difference.”

Walmart has implemented daily health screens and temperature checks of its associates as well as new sanitizing protocols and has limited the number of customers in stores amid the pandemic. It also began requiring associates to wear masks or other face coverings at work and encourages its customers to do the same while shopping.

Kroger, another of the world’s largest retailers, began offering its hourly employees a $2 an hour “hero bonus” in April, which will last through May 16. The company said it also plans to offer access to free COVID-19 testing by mid-May to frontline employees if they have symptoms of the virus or medical needs based on guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.