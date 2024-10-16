Walmart, Target, Costco products impacted by chicken, meat recall: List
A recall of nearly 10 million pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry could impact hundreds of products across major retailers such as Costco, Target, Trader Joe’s and Walmart.
BrucePac, a giant supplier based in Oklahoma, began recalling 9,986,245 total pounds of its ready-to-eat meat and poultry last week. Fears about listeria contamination prompted the recall.
Consumers who don't recognize the company may think they're in the clear, but BrucePac distributes its products to a variety of food sellers, and the chicken was used in hundreds of different products, according to a notice published by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
In fact, the USDA released a 326-page document of all the products affected by the recall, listing hundreds of different items that may contain contaminated meat. Only items with certain best-by dates or lot codes are affected.
Consumers are urged to consult the document, which is continuously being updated by the USDA, and to carefully check the full list of recalled products.
Here are some products at big retailers impacted by the recall, according to the USDA:
Amazon Fresh
Amazon Kitchen Chicken & Pepper Jack Wrap 10.1oz
- Establishment #s 21794
- Best by Dates: 10/05/2024 or prior
Amazon Kitchen Chicken Caesar Wrap 9.4oz
- Establishment #s 21794
- Best by Dates: 10/05/2024 or prior
Amazon Kitchen Caesar Salad with Grilled White Chicken 9.46oz
- Establishment #s 21794
- Best by Dates: 10/05/2024 or prior
Amazon Kitchen Cobb Salad with Grilled White Chicken & Bacon 11.9oz
- Establishment #s 21794
- Best by Dates: 10/05/2024 or prior
Amazon Kitchen Mediterranean Style Salad with Grilled White Chicken 9.14oz
- Establishment #s 21794
- Best by Dates: 10/05/2024 or prior
Amazon Kitchen Taco Salad with Paprika Seasoned Grilled White Chicken 11.94oz
- Establishment #s 21794
- Best by Dates: 10/05/2024 or prior
Amazon Kitchen SESAME CHICKEN SALAD WITH GRILLED WHITE CHICKEN 10.91 OZ
- Establishment #s 21794
- Best by Dates: 10/10/2024 or prior
Amazon Kitchen APPLE & CHEDDAR SALAD WITH GRILLED WHITE CHICKEN 9.7 OZ
- Establishment #s 21794
- Best by Dates: 10/10/2024 or prior
Amazon Fresh Ranch Salad with Chicken & Bacon 5.8 oz
- Establishment #s: 34013
- Best by Dates: 10/11/2024 or prior
Amazon Fresh Fiesta Salad with Chicken 6.35oz
- Establishment #s: 34013
- Best by Dates: 10/11/2024 or prior
Amazon Fresh Cobb Salad with Chicken & Bacon 6.4 oz
- Establishment #s: 34013
- Best by Dates: 10/11/2024 or prior
Amazon Fresh Apple Walnut Salad with Chicken 5.50oz
- Establishment #s: 34013
- Best by Dates: 10/11/2024 or prior
Amazon Fresh Chef Salad with Chicken & Ham 6.7 oz
- Establishment #s: 34013
- Best by Dates: 10/11/2024 or prior
Amazon Fresh Caesar Salad with Chicken 6.25oz
- Establishment #s: 34013
- Best by Dates: 10/11/2024 or prior
Amazon Fresh Caesar Salad with Chicken 12.15oz
- Establishment #s: 34013
- Best by Dates: 10/11/2024 or prior
Amazon Fresh Fiesta Salad with Chicken 11.65oz
- Establishment #s: 34013
- Best by Dates: 10/11/2024 or prior
Amazon Fresh Chicken Rotini Alfredo
- Lot Codes: 15360846, 15364466 , 15368700 , 15373858
- Use By Dates: 10/6/24, 10/13/24, 10/20/24, 10/24/24
Amazon Fresh Chicken Marsala & Rice
- Lot Codes: 15360847, 15364467 , 15368701 , 15373859
- Use By Dates: 10/6/24, 10/13/24, 10/20/24, 10/24/24
Amazon Fresh Rotini & Meat Sauce
- Lot Codes: 15360845,15368699
- Use By Dates: 10/6/24, 10/20/24
Amazon Fresh Home Chef Cheesy Beef Taco Pasta
- Lot Code: 15360872
- Use By Date: 10/1/24
Amazon Fresh Home Chef Beef Ragout & Pappardelle Pasta
- Lot Code: 15364472
- Use By Date: 10/9/24
Costco
Red's All Natural LLC, Est. 46069: Costco Southwestern Style Grilled Chicken Mini Burritos
- Lot Code: SD4275
- Best By Date: 4/1/2026
Target
Good & Gather Chicken Ranch with Uncured Bacon Salad 5.8oz
- Establishment #s 21794, 34013, 34733
- Best by Date: 10/13/2024 or prior
Good & Gather Cobb Salad with Chicken & Uncured Bacon 6.25oz
- Establishment #s 21794, 34013, 34733
- Best by Date: 10/12/2024 or prior
Good & Gather Chicken Caesar Salad 6.5oz
- Establishment #s 21794, 34013, 34733
- Best by Date: 10/13/2024 or prior
Good & Gather Cilantro Avocado Salad 6.5oz
- Establishment #s 21794, 34013, 34733
- Best by Date: 10/13/2024 or prior
Good & Gather Santa Fe-Style Salad 6.3oz
- Establishment #s 21794, 34013, 34733
- Best by Date: 10/13/2024 or prior
Good and Gather (Target) Chicken Tikka Masala - Frozen Bag Meal, 22oz
- Lot Codes: SO58227
- Package Codes: 28 FEB 2026 11
Trader Joe’s
Trader Joe's Lemon Chicken & Arugula Salad
- Establishment P-39897
- Lot Codes: GHNE 279 SKU 97436
- Best by dates: All products with a best by date prior to 10/12/24
Trader Joe’s Crunchy Slaw, 12oz
- Establishment #s 44818, 21794, 34513, 34834, 34733
- Best by Dates: 10/8/2024 or prior
Trader Joe’s Harvest Salad with Grilled Chicken, 11oz
- Establishment #s 44818, 21794, 34513
- Best by Dates: 10/7/2024 or prior
Trader Joe’s Curried White Chicken Deli Salad, 11oz
- Establishment #s 34834
- Best by Dates: 10/8/2024 or prior
Trader Joe’s Curried White Chicken Deli Salad, 11oz
- Establishment #s 34834
- Best by Dates: 10/8/2024 or prior
Trader Joe’s Curried White Chicken Deli Salad, 11oz
- Establishment #s 34834
- Best by Dates: 10/8/2024 or prior
Trader Joe’s Chicken Enchiladas Verde, 17.6oz
- Establishment #s 44818, 21794, 34513, 34013
- Best by Dates: 10/7/2024 or prior
Trader Joe’s Pacific Salad with Chicken, 13.25oz
- Establishment #s 21794, 34513
- Best by Dates: 10/7/2024 or prior
Trader Joe’s Wine Country White Chicken Salad with Cranberries & Pecans, 12oz
- Establishment #s 34834
- Best by Dates: 10/8/2024 or prior
Trader Joe’s Waldorf Salad with Grilled White Chicken Meat, 11.5oz
- Establishment #s 21794, 34513, 34013
- Best by Dates: 10/5/2024 or prior
Trader Joe’s Green Goddess Salad with Blackened Chicken Thigh Meat, 9.75oz
- Establishment #s 44818, 21794, 34013
- Best by Dates: 10/6/2024 or prior
Trader Joe's Salad with BBQ Flavored Chicken, 13 oz.
- Lot Code/Use by Dates: 9/29/2024,10/3/2024, 10/5/2024, 10/6/2024, 10/7/2024, 10/8/2024, 10/9/2024, 10/10/2024, 10/11/2024, 10/12/2024, 10/14/2024, 10/14/2024, 10/15/2024
Trader Ming's (Trader Joe's) Chicken Chow Mein - Frozen Bag Meal, 20oz
- Lot Codes: SO57749, SO57750, SO58196, SO58197, SO58198, SO58199, SO58200, SO58201, SO58202
- Package Codes: 02112025 11 CPF, 14112025 11 CPF, 20112025 11 CPF, 21112025 11 CPF, 05122025 11 CPF, 10122025 11 CPF, 11122025 11 CPF, 12122025 11 CPF, 16122025 11 CPF
Trader Joe's Field Fresh Chopped Salad with Grilled White Chicken, 10.7 oz.
- Lot Codes/Use By Dates: 8/19/2024 - 10/15/2024
Walmart
Great Value Chicken Fettucine Alfredo – 10 oz. meal
- Lot Code: 24225
- Best if Used By Date: Aug 12 2025
Great Value Southwestern Style Chicken & Pasta – 28 oz. meal
- Lot Code: 24229
- Best If Used By Date: Aug 16 2025
Great Value Creamy Chicken & Pasta – 28 oz. Meal
Lot Code/Best if Used By:
- 24247/Sep 3 2025
- 24215/Aug 2 2025
- 24214/Aug 1 2025
FOX TV Digital helped contribute to this report.