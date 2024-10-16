Walmart, Target, Costco products impacted by chicken, meat recall: List

A recall of nearly 10 million pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry could impact hundreds of products across major retailers such as Costco, Target, Trader Joe’s and Walmart.

BrucePac, a giant supplier based in Oklahoma, began recalling 9,986,245 total pounds of its ready-to-eat meat and poultry last week. Fears about listeria contamination prompted the recall.

Consumers who don't recognize the company may think they're in the clear, but BrucePac distributes its products to a variety of food sellers, and the chicken was used in hundreds of different products, according to a notice published by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

In fact, the USDA released a 326-page document of all the products affected by the recall, listing hundreds of different items that may contain contaminated meat. Only items with certain best-by dates or lot codes are affected.

Consumers are urged to consult the document, which is continuously being updated by the USDA, and to carefully check the full list of recalled products.

Here are some products at big retailers impacted by the recall, according to the USDA:

Amazon Kitchen Chicken & Pepper Jack Wrap 10.1oz

Establishment #s 21794

Best by Dates: 10/05/2024 or prior

Amazon Kitchen Chicken Caesar Wrap 9.4oz

Establishment #s 21794

Best by Dates: 10/05/2024 or prior

Amazon Kitchen Caesar Salad with Grilled White Chicken 9.46oz

Establishment #s 21794

Best by Dates: 10/05/2024 or prior

Amazon Kitchen Cobb Salad with Grilled White Chicken & Bacon 11.9oz

Establishment #s 21794

Best by Dates: 10/05/2024 or prior

Amazon Kitchen Mediterranean Style Salad with Grilled White Chicken 9.14oz

Establishment #s 21794

Best by Dates: 10/05/2024 or prior

Amazon Kitchen Taco Salad with Paprika Seasoned Grilled White Chicken 11.94oz

Establishment #s 21794

Best by Dates: 10/05/2024 or prior

Amazon Kitchen SESAME CHICKEN SALAD WITH GRILLED WHITE CHICKEN 10.91 OZ

Establishment #s 21794

Best by Dates: 10/10/2024 or prior

Amazon Kitchen APPLE & CHEDDAR SALAD WITH GRILLED WHITE CHICKEN 9.7 OZ

Establishment #s 21794

Best by Dates: 10/10/2024 or prior

Amazon Fresh Ranch Salad with Chicken & Bacon 5.8 oz

Establishment #s: 34013

Best by Dates: 10/11/2024 or prior

Amazon Fresh Fiesta Salad with Chicken 6.35oz

Establishment #s: 34013

Best by Dates: 10/11/2024 or prior

Amazon Fresh Cobb Salad with Chicken & Bacon 6.4 oz

Establishment #s: 34013

Best by Dates: 10/11/2024 or prior

Amazon Fresh Apple Walnut Salad with Chicken 5.50oz

Establishment #s: 34013

Best by Dates: 10/11/2024 or prior

Amazon Fresh Chef Salad with Chicken & Ham 6.7 oz

Establishment #s: 34013

Best by Dates: 10/11/2024 or prior

Amazon Fresh Caesar Salad with Chicken 6.25oz

Establishment #s: 34013

Best by Dates: 10/11/2024 or prior

Amazon Fresh Caesar Salad with Chicken 12.15oz

Establishment #s: 34013

Best by Dates: 10/11/2024 or prior

Amazon Fresh Fiesta Salad with Chicken 11.65oz

Establishment #s: 34013

Best by Dates: 10/11/2024 or prior

Amazon Fresh Chicken Rotini Alfredo

Lot Codes: 15360846, 15364466 , 15368700 , 15373858

Use By Dates: 10/6/24, 10/13/24, 10/20/24, 10/24/24

Amazon Fresh Chicken Marsala & Rice

Lot Codes: 15360847, 15364467 , 15368701 , 15373859

Use By Dates: 10/6/24, 10/13/24, 10/20/24, 10/24/24

Amazon Fresh Rotini & Meat Sauce

Lot Codes: 15360845,15368699

Use By Dates: 10/6/24, 10/20/24

Amazon Fresh Home Chef Cheesy Beef Taco Pasta

Lot Code: 15360872

Use By Date: 10/1/24

Amazon Fresh Home Chef Beef Ragout & Pappardelle Pasta

Lot Code: 15364472

Use By Date: 10/9/24

Red's All Natural LLC, Est. 46069: Costco Southwestern Style Grilled Chicken Mini Burritos

Lot Code: SD4275

Best By Date: 4/1/2026

Good & Gather Chicken Ranch with Uncured Bacon Salad 5.8oz

Establishment #s 21794, 34013, 34733

Best by Date: 10/13/2024 or prior

Good & Gather Cobb Salad with Chicken & Uncured Bacon 6.25oz

Establishment #s 21794, 34013, 34733

Best by Date: 10/12/2024 or prior

Good & Gather Chicken Caesar Salad 6.5oz

Establishment #s 21794, 34013, 34733

Best by Date: 10/13/2024 or prior

Good & Gather Cilantro Avocado Salad 6.5oz

Establishment #s 21794, 34013, 34733

Best by Date: 10/13/2024 or prior

Good & Gather Santa Fe-Style Salad 6.3oz

Establishment #s 21794, 34013, 34733

Best by Date: 10/13/2024 or prior

Good and Gather (Target) Chicken Tikka Masala - Frozen Bag Meal, 22oz

Lot Codes: SO58227

Package Codes: 28 FEB 2026 11

Trader Joe's Lemon Chicken & Arugula Salad

Establishment P-39897

Lot Codes: GHNE 279 SKU 97436

Best by dates: All products with a best by date prior to 10/12/24

Trader Joe’s Crunchy Slaw, 12oz

Establishment #s 44818, 21794, 34513, 34834, 34733

Best by Dates: 10/8/2024 or prior

Trader Joe’s Harvest Salad with Grilled Chicken, 11oz

Establishment #s 44818, 21794, 34513

Best by Dates: 10/7/2024 or prior

Trader Joe’s Curried White Chicken Deli Salad, 11oz

Establishment #s 34834

Best by Dates: 10/8/2024 or prior

Trader Joe’s Chicken Enchiladas Verde, 17.6oz

Establishment #s 44818, 21794, 34513, 34013

Best by Dates: 10/7/2024 or prior

Trader Joe’s Pacific Salad with Chicken, 13.25oz

Establishment #s 21794, 34513

Best by Dates: 10/7/2024 or prior

Trader Joe’s Wine Country White Chicken Salad with Cranberries & Pecans, 12oz

Establishment #s 34834

Best by Dates: 10/8/2024 or prior

Trader Joe’s Waldorf Salad with Grilled White Chicken Meat, 11.5oz

Establishment #s 21794, 34513, 34013

Best by Dates: 10/5/2024 or prior

Trader Joe’s Green Goddess Salad with Blackened Chicken Thigh Meat, 9.75oz

Establishment #s 44818, 21794, 34013

Best by Dates: 10/6/2024 or prior

Trader Joe's Salad with BBQ Flavored Chicken, 13 oz.

Lot Code/Use by Dates: 9/29/2024,10/3/2024, 10/5/2024, 10/6/2024, 10/7/2024, 10/8/2024, 10/9/2024, 10/10/2024, 10/11/2024, 10/12/2024, 10/14/2024, 10/14/2024, 10/15/2024

Trader Ming's (Trader Joe's) Chicken Chow Mein - Frozen Bag Meal, 20oz

Lot Codes: SO57749, SO57750, SO58196, SO58197, SO58198, SO58199, SO58200, SO58201, SO58202

Package Codes: 02112025 11 CPF, 14112025 11 CPF, 20112025 11 CPF, 21112025 11 CPF, 05122025 11 CPF, 10122025 11 CPF, 11122025 11 CPF, 12122025 11 CPF, 16122025 11 CPF

Trader Joe's Field Fresh Chopped Salad with Grilled White Chicken, 10.7 oz.

Lot Codes/Use By Dates: 8/19/2024 - 10/15/2024

Great Value Chicken Fettucine Alfredo – 10 oz. meal

Lot Code: 24225

Best if Used By Date: Aug 12 2025

Great Value Southwestern Style Chicken & Pasta – 28 oz. meal

Lot Code: 24229

Best If Used By Date: Aug 16 2025

Great Value Creamy Chicken & Pasta – 28 oz. Meal

Lot Code/Best if Used By:

24247/Sep 3 2025

24215/Aug 2 2025

24214/Aug 1 2025

FOX TV Digital helped contribute to this report.