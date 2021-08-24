Walmart launches delivery service to businesses of all sizes nationwide

Walmart has added a new item for sale: its delivery services.

In a new venture called GoLocal, Walmart will offer delivery as a service to businesses of all sizes nationwide.

"Be it delivering goods from a local bakery to auto supplies from a national retailer, we’ve designed Walmart GoLocal to be customizable for merchants of all sizes and categories so they can focus on doing what they do best, leaving delivery speed and efficiency to us," said Tom Ward, senior vice president, last mile, Walmart U.S. in a news release.

Walmart GoLocal will offer white-label delivery, meaning a third party will be making the delivery such as with DoorDash.

GoLocal will offer a variety of delivery services to businesses, including scheduled, unscheduled, express and delivery windows.

Creators cited Walmart’s "proven ability to execute delivery capabilities" as a reason for offering the new service.

"In just three years, Walmart launched and scaled delivery and Express delivery for its customers on 160,000+ items from more than 3,000 stores, reaching nearly 70% of the U.S. population and growing using its existing delivery network, including drones, autonomous vehicles and market fulfillment centers," the new release states.

Advertisement

For more information, visit walmart.com/GoLocal.