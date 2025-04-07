Vybz Kartel speaks out: ‘I was fading away’ — Inside his prison hell and path to freedom

In 2021, Adidja Palmer—known to millions as Vybz Kartel—was locked in a sweltering Jamaican prison cell, battling a life sentence for murder, an autoimmune disease that was ravaging his body, and a justice system that seemed determined to forget him.

Now free after a stunning legal victory, Kartel sat down with FOX 5’s Lisa Evers in an exclusive, in-person interview—his first since being released.

"I’ve been watching you, we’ve been corresponding for so long," he told Evers. "And now I’m here—it’s an amazing feeling."

The Legal Battle:

In 2014, Kartel was controversially convicted of the murder of Clive "Lizard" William. After years of legal wrangling, the UK’s Privy Council—Jamaica’s highest court of appeal—threw out the conviction in 2024, citing juror misconduct and requiring the Jamaica Court of Appeal to decide if a retrial would happen.

The court declined to retry the case, and in on July 31, 2024, Kartel was freed.

During his time in prison, Kartel’s health deteriorated rapidly. He was diagnosed with Graves’ disease, a serious thyroid condition.

"The last six months [inside] were the worst," he said. "Like the doctor said—I was literally fading away."

With no access to basic necessities—no air conditioning, no private bathroom, and at times no running water—Kartel said the physical and emotional toll was immense.

"Most of my sentence I was in a cell that didn’t even have a toilet," he said.

Faith, Family and Freedom:

Kartel says that faith in his team and love for his family is what kept him going through some of his darkest days.

Kartel credited his attorneys for never giving up. But he also said his drive came from knowing his children needed him, even during COVID lockdowns when he went two years without a single visit.

His sons, Likkle Vybz and Likkle Addi, joined the interview at FOX 5. Both budding artists themselves, they described Kartel as a loving but disciplined father who supported their music careers—even from behind bars.

"When it’s time to work—strict, yes—but he’s also very fun," said Likkle Vybz.

From prison to the stage:

Since his release, Kartel’s life has shifted dramatically. He attended the 2024 Grammys in Los Angeles and received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the MOBO Awards in London. It’s a whirlwind he still struggles to believe.

"I have to pinch myself—literally," he said. "A month before the red carpet, I was in prison."

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Vybz Kartel receives the MOBO impact award during the MOBO Awards 2025 at the Utilita Arena on February 18, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

He’s also working on new music and high-profile collaborations—including with DJ Khaled.

"Khaled is a top chef—always cooking," Kartel said with a grin. "He’s got some stuff to drop, trust me."

A story not over yet:

Kartel's journey has been a testimony to perseverance and the enduring power of music. And while he insists he was always innocent, he isn't wasting time dwelling on the past.

"Words can’t explain how blessed I feel, how lucky I feel," he said.