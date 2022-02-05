Virginia hookah bar shooting leaves 1 dead, 4 injured

article

One person was killed and another four people were injured during a shooting at a hookah lounge near Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Va.

Blacksburg Police responded to reports of shots fired at Melody Hookah Lounge in downtown on Friday just before midnight.

Police did not identify the deceased person or any of the people who were injured in the shooting. Authorities said they were taken to local hospitals, but that their conditions are unknown.

No additional information was made available, including details on potential suspects or a motive. The names of the victims were not released but police confirmed that it was a homicide investigation.

At the time of the shooting, the bar had just reportedly reopened after being closed three hours for a private party.

Nearby, Virginia Tech was encouraging students to stay indoors, but later lifted the request, the university said in a post on Twitter.

The university was the site of the deadliest school shooting in U.S. history in 2007.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.