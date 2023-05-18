Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin fuels presidential buzz with new ad

There’s now more political speculation over the possible White House ambitions of Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin.

It’s all due to a very "presidential-like" video that dropped Thursday from the governor’s political operation.

The 1-minute video was produced by Youngin’s Political Action Committee "Spirit of Virginia." It shows the governor at the Reagan Library, intercut with clips of the former president, along with military jets, and national memorials.

Youngkin spoke at George Mason University's graduation ceremony Thursday, and his speech echoed some of the national themes in his video.

"You have a strong foundation to lean on George Mason, to lean on the university that has educated you," Youngkin told students. "Today, you have built on the legacy of freedom founded on the idea that through respect, honor, and dignified conversations we are stronger!"

Some George Mason graduates left in protest during the governor’s remarks.

FOX 5 showed Youngkin’s new video to folks in Alexandria where many of them say it sure looks like a presidential campaign ad.

Max Cohen, political correspondent at Punchbowl News said at the very least, it keeps the door open to a White House run down the line.

"You hear Glenn Youngkin speaking at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, but you know this is not as his team might claim, just focused on Virginia," Cohen said. "He might be talking about Virginia, but this is certainly a candidate with national ambitions."

A senior advisor to the governor’s "Spirit of America" PAC told FOX 5 that Youngkin is 100% focused on Virginia, as he's repeatedly made clear.