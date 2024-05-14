Viral TikTok map color-codes NYC's dating scene for singles

Dating nowadays is no easy task, especially not in New York City.

However, one woman is trying to help out all the single ladies out there.

"I made a map you can use as a loose guide or you just moved here, and you want to go look for your future husband," said Mimi Shou in her TikTok video.

Shou, originally from Texas, is a 29-year-old content creator and fine jewelry designer. Her creation is a color-blocked map to help women look for love in all the right places.

Her now-viral blueprint is sectioned off by neighborhood, age, and vibe.

"In the East Village and Lower East Side, you’ll find the youngest crowd. So, think NYU students and just very Gen Z," she says in one of her videos.

Shou says it’s all based off of her own experiences of living in New York City for seven years.

"I’ve spent a lot of time going out and doing some firsthand research," Shou said. "So, this is all like everything I’ve accumulated over the years, taking mental notes of like, the crowd when I go out. And so, I compiled it all together and just decided to make this map."

Shou says she hopes her map makes dating fun.