Store robbery in Queens leaves employee beaten

The NYPD is searching for the suspects accused of robbing a store and then assaulting an employee, in Queens.

It happened Sunday around 5:47 p.m. at the store located at 54-24 Myrtle Ave.

Police said one of the suspects removed merchandise costing $42 and attempted to leave without paying.

When a 27-year-old female store employee approached the group as they were leaving with the item, the suspects pulled her outside and allegedly began punching her multiple times.

The suspects left the scene.

The employee was transferred to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).