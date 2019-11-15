Violent armed robbery of Bronx music studio caught on video

The hunt is on for two armed suspects who were caught on video robbing a music recording studio in the Soundview section of the Bronx.

The men entered Wayne World Records at 1206 Morrison Avenue just after midnight on Nov. 13 and stole cash and electronics from the people inside before taking off in a vehicle.

One of the robbery victims followed the robbers and was shot in the left shoulder through the windshield of his vehicle.

The 30-year-old victim was taken to Jacobi Hospital in stable condition.

The studio describes itself as a premier boutique recording studio. It works with hip hop, r&b, and pop artists.

Anyone with information in regard to the identities of the males is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). You can also submit tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police said all calls were strictly confidential.



