Village Voice newspaper to return to New York City

article

The iconic Village Voice is going to make a comeback in New York City. A new company has bought the alternative weekly and its archives and plans a return.

The paper shut down in 2018 but much of its archives still live online.

Brian Calle, who also owns LA Weekly, is the new owner. He plans to restart The Voice website in January followed by a quarterly print edition.

The Village Voice was founded by Dan Wolf, Ed Fancher, and Norman Mailer in 1955. It is considered to be the nation's first alternative newsweekly.

It has received three Pulitzer Prizes, the National Press Foundation Award, and the George Polk Award over the years.

Publisher Peter Barbey called the closure "a sad day for the Village Voice and millions of readers" and said the paper had been subject to "the increasingly harsh economic realities" facing those creating journalism.