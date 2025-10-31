Village Halloween parade 2025: NYC road closures, route and map
NEW YORK CITY - New York City's iconic Village Halloween Parade returns on Friday night for the 52nd year, and several streets in Manhattan will be closed for the annual event.
JUMP TO: START TIME AND ROUTE | NYC ROAD CLOSURES
The parade will embrace the theme "Potluck!", with the 2025 Grand Marshal being CITY HARVEST, "the organization that is committed to being there —rescuing fresh produce and delivering it for free to New Yorkers across the five boroughs—for as long as it is needed," the website said.
People take part in the 51st Village Halloween Parade in New York, the United States, on Oct. 31, 2024. (Photo by Li Rui/Xinhua via Getty Images)
"Come on in! The table is set! We saved you a seat," the website said. "It's a Potluck! When we do it together and care for one another, there is enough for everyone!"
What time does the Halloween Parade start?
Local perspective:
The parade begins at 7 p.m., starting at Canal Street and 6th Ave. and going up to 15th St. on 6th Ave.
Photo credit: Village Halloween Parade
All those in costume are welcome to join. The lineup begins at 6:30 p.m. at the corner of Canal and 6th Ave. According to city officials, 65,000 people marched last year, and over one and a half million spectators lined 6th Avenue.
Security measures
What they're saying:
Earlier in the week, NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch spoke about the security measures for both the parade and the New York City Marathon.
"Our Joint Operations Center will be fully activated with all of our city, our state and our federal partners and personnel there will be actively monitoring fixed and mobile cameras along the route and the surrounding area," Tisch said. "Intelligence teams will also be monitoring social media for potential threats, and response units will be deployed citywide to investigate any reports in real time. Cops will be out there to keep you safe, but we ask everyone to stay alert."
Where is the Village Halloween Parade? NYC street closures
The following streets will be closed at the discretion of the NYPD in Manhattan:
Formation:
- 6th Avenue between Spring Street and Canal Street
- Dominick Street between Varick Street and 6th Avenue
- Sullivan Street between Broome Street and Spring Street
- Broome Street between Sullivan Street and Varick Street
- Spring Street between Sullivan Street and Varick Street
Route:
- 6th Avenue between Spring Street and West 18th Street
Dispersal:
- West 16th Street between 5th Avenue and 7th Avenue
- West 17th Street between 5th Avenue and 7th Avenue
- West 18th Street between 5th Avenue and 7t Avenue
- 5th Avenue between 14th Street and 19th Street
- 7th Avenue between 14th Street and 19th Street
Miscellaneous:
- West 10th Street between 6th Avenue and Greenwich Avenue
- Van Dam Street between Varick Street and 5th Avenue