Village Halloween parade 2025: NYC road closures, route and map

The Brief New York City’s 52nd Village Halloween Parade returns with this year’s theme – "Potluck!" The parade starts at 7 p.m., running up 6th Avenue from Canal Street to 15th Street. Several streets in Manhattan will be closed for the event.



New York City's iconic Village Halloween Parade returns on Friday night for the 52nd year, and several streets in Manhattan will be closed for the annual event.

JUMP TO: START TIME AND ROUTE | NYC ROAD CLOSURES

The parade will embrace the theme "Potluck!", with the 2025 Grand Marshal being CITY HARVEST, "the organization that is committed to being there —rescuing fresh produce and delivering it for free to New Yorkers across the five boroughs—for as long as it is needed," the website said.

People take part in the 51st Village Halloween Parade in New York, the United States, on Oct. 31, 2024. (Photo by Li Rui/Xinhua via Getty Images)

"Come on in! The table is set! We saved you a seat," the website said. "It's a Potluck! When we do it together and care for one another, there is enough for everyone!"

Local perspective:

The parade begins at 7 p.m., starting at Canal Street and 6th Ave. and going up to 15th St. on 6th Ave.

Photo credit: Village Halloween Parade

All those in costume are welcome to join. The lineup begins at 6:30 p.m. at the corner of Canal and 6th Ave. According to city officials, 65,000 people marched last year, and over one and a half million spectators lined 6th Avenue.

Security measures

What they're saying:

Earlier in the week, NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch spoke about the security measures for both the parade and the New York City Marathon.

"Our Joint Operations Center will be fully activated with all of our city, our state and our federal partners and personnel there will be actively monitoring fixed and mobile cameras along the route and the surrounding area," Tisch said. "Intelligence teams will also be monitoring social media for potential threats, and response units will be deployed citywide to investigate any reports in real time. Cops will be out there to keep you safe, but we ask everyone to stay alert."

The following streets will be closed at the discretion of the NYPD in Manhattan:

Formation:

6th Avenue between Spring Street and Canal Street

Dominick Street between Varick Street and 6th Avenue

Sullivan Street between Broome Street and Spring Street

Broome Street between Sullivan Street and Varick Street

Spring Street between Sullivan Street and Varick Street

Route:

6th Avenue between Spring Street and West 18th Street

Dispersal:

West 16th Street between 5th Avenue and 7th Avenue

West 17th Street between 5th Avenue and 7th Avenue

West 18th Street between 5th Avenue and 7t Avenue

5th Avenue between 14th Street and 19th Street

7th Avenue between 14th Street and 19th Street

Miscellaneous:

West 10th Street between 6th Avenue and Greenwich Avenue

Van Dam Street between Varick Street and 5th Avenue