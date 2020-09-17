Village Board votes down BLM street mural in Mamaroneck

A 372 foot Black Lives Matter mural was supposed to be painted this week on a side street in Mamaroneck, but the Village Board voted it down Monday night.

The five-member Village Board decided to not allow a Black Lives Matter mural to be temporarily painted on a small side street less than a half-mile from town.

Mamaroneck Mayor Tom Murphy said he couldn't understand the decision.

“It creates animosity that goes back for generations and quite frankly, I’d like our generation to start solving this problem so our grandchildren don’t have to solve to this problem,” said Mayor Tom Murphy.

Murphy claims the final decision is setting back the national conversation on race by not addressing this statement on civil rights.

Members of the community joined the Zoom board meeting Monday saying a mural is divisive.

While the mural will not be painted on the street, Murphy says he has other ideas for the community to show the village's diversity.